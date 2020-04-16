Cops examined, briefed about modes to protect themselves against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Over 200 cops, belonging to Karachi Police - South and Central Intelligence Agency were thoroughly examined by a group of volunteers comprising doctors, paramedics and nurses, for COVID-19, during a four day camp organized by Serving Hands Association (SHA) and Karachi Boys Scout Association in close collaboration with Essa Laboratories.

The initiative with the theme "Coronavirus Health Safety on Self Help Basis" was also extensively supported by Karachi Police - South authorities who ensured presence of the policemen deputed at the district besides facilitating assessment of those associated with traffic police department.

The SHA team led by Dr. Sikandar Shaikh addressing the concluding session of the exercise here Thursday said timely identification of the virus among the affected individual was not only crucial for early and absolute recovery of the sufferer but could also combat spread of COVID among people coming into his contact.

Mentioning that cops and CIA staffers, along with scouts, were not only physically examined but their blood and sputum tests had also been conducted, he said those who were even slightly suspected as possible novel coronavirus carrier were immediately referred to designated screening cum treatment centers.

According to Dr.

Shaikh his team would be leaving for Hyderabad on Friday and shall hold similar camp there, followed by more in other parts of the province.

"This is our collective responsibility and we shall deliver in accordance to our capacities," he said thanking his colleagues belonging to SHA.

Senior Vice President of SHA, Syed Ibn e Hasan and its General Secretary, Arshad Anwar on the occasion mentioned the series of lectures organized for the cops to sensitize them about importance of self protection.

Paying glowing tributes to the policemen, particularly those managing the road traffic, they said special care was needed to safeguard the frontline workers in face of their vulnerability, that too while serving the public in general, against grave risks.

Dr. Farhan Essa on the occasion said he was committed to support every such cause that is meant to benefit people in general and that it was important that in the existent trying time all sections may join hand and fight against the challenge that has emerged to be a global pandemic.

The session was also attended by DIG, Police - Headquarters, Amin Yousufzai, SSP Irfan Bahadur, Deputy Chief of Citizen Police Liaison Committee, Karachi, Murad Soni and its member Sohail Japanwala, Sindh Scouts Association's Hasan Firoz and Akhter Mir.