Cops Face Inquiry In Student's Killing Incident

Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Jamil Zafar suspended two police officials and ordered for an inquiry against them after a student was killed when a police van reportedly hit his motorcycle Thursday last.

He said that police mobile van driver Fazal Miraan and constable Rehab Rafiq were suspended and an inquiry committee headed by DSP Sadar had been formed to probe the matter.

The officials would be punished if found guilty, he added.

