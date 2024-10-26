Open Menu

Cop's Five Children Complete Medical Education

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Punjab Police Head Constable Ansar Razzaq has set an example for other parents by enabling his children to complete their MBBS degrees.

The head constable, along with his wife, doctor daughters, and sons, met IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at the Central Police Office, here on Saturday. His children include Dr. Maria, Dr. Nuvaira, Dr. Madiha, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, and Dr. Muhammad Hassan.

His youngest daughter, Habiba, also achieved more than 96pc marks in the MDCAT exam, qualifying for admission to a medical university.

Ansar Razzaq's children completed their education from Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and Allama Iqbal Medical College.

The IGP commended Ansar Razzaq for his commitment and dedication to his children's education. The head constable is currently serving in Telecommunication Rajanpur and has been part of the department for 26 years.

His children regularly received scholarships from the Punjab Police Welfare Fund.

