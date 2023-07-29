Cops get cash prizes over peaceful conduct of Muharram processions

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The 10th Muharram-ul-Haram processions in Manshera Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, with the district police, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, efficiently carrying out their duties. In a gesture of appreciation, the Manshera police distributed cash rewards among the young officers for their dedication and commitment.

Mansehra police and district administration had implemented stringent security measures to ensure the maintenance of peace and order during the religious event. CCTV cameras were strategically installed along the routes of the imambargahs and processions, while security personnel vigilantly stationed themselves on the rooftops of tall buildings for continuous surveillance.

Taking a personal interest in overseeing the central procession of Muharram-ul-Haram, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao ensured that all arrangements were up to the mark.

The deployment of snipers and elite force personnel on the multistory buildings further enhanced the security measures along the procession's route. In addition to the district police, officers and staff from various departments, including the district security branch, special branch, counter-terrorism department (CTD), district administration, hospital staff, Rescue 1122, and municipal committee, worked efficiently to ensure a safe environment for the participants.

People attending the procession cooperated with the security protocols, as they went through thorough checking at the walk-through gates and proper frisking before being allowed to enter the event area.

At the successful conclusion of the peaceful procession, DPO Manshera, Zahoor Babar Afridi, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the police officers and young personnel for their exemplary performance of duties and the efforts made in boosting morale.