Cops Injured During Exchange Of Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 06:27 PM

Cops injured during exchange of fire

The SHO Serhad Police Station Agha Shamshad Pathan and policeman Bhaghan Ghoto were shot injured when their patrol was ambushed by dacoits in Ghotki during an operation in early morning Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The SHO Serhad Police Station Agha Shamshad Pathan and policeman Bhaghan Ghoto were shot injured when their patrol was ambushed by dacoits in Ghotki during an operation in early morning Friday.

The officers of Ghotki Police were attacked in the Katcha area when they raided the hideouts of criminals in village Umar Shar, leaving SHO Serhad Police Station Agha Shamshad Pathan and a policeman Bhaghan Ghoto and a shepherd Azeem Sellro injured.

In the exchange of fire, the police managed to injure three of the criminals who managed to escape.

SSPs Umar Tufail and Farukh Lanjar told the media that there are 40 gangs of heavily-armed criminals in Revanti, the Katcha area bordering Sindh and Punjab. Some of these criminals had also killed a policeman and injured eight policemen earlier this week, they said.

The SSPs said the operation against these criminals would continue, and added that so far 20 hideouts of these gangs were razed. He said the Ghotki police were being assisted in the operation by Kashmore, Shikarpur and Jacobabad Police, which would continue till their elimination.

