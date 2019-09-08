UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cops Involved In Torture Of Vehari Woman Held, Case Registered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Cops involved in torture of Vehari woman held, case registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the policemen responsible for torturing a woman in Vehari have been arrested after registration of a case against them.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan also visited the residence of the woman in the night to seek details of the case. Those arrested included DSP, SHO, in-charge CIA, in-charge investigation team, head constable and an employee and two sons of Ayaz, who levelled allegations against the woman.

While the teams have been dispatched to arrest ASI Younis, Sub-Inspector Tahir, Ayaz and his two employees.

The chief minister has ordered for early arrest of the absconding accused and termed the incident the worst example of traditional police culture.

He asserted that suspension of accused police officials was not enough in such tragic incidents and they should be dismissed from service. The police could never be allowed to do any such inhuman act, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Police Punjab CIA Vehari Women From Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE&#039;s mission to I ..

15 minutes ago

SCI spends AED2.5 billion on charitable projects

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues success in organising internat ..

30 minutes ago

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

1 hour ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.