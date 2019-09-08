Cops involved in torture of Vehari woman held, case registered

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the policemen responsible for torturing a woman in Vehari have been arrested after registration of a case against them.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan also visited the residence of the woman in the night to seek details of the case. Those arrested included DSP, SHO, in-charge CIA, in-charge investigation team, head constable and an employee and two sons of Ayaz, who levelled allegations against the woman.

While the teams have been dispatched to arrest ASI Younis, Sub-Inspector Tahir, Ayaz and his two employees.

The chief minister has ordered for early arrest of the absconding accused and termed the incident the worst example of traditional police culture.

He asserted that suspension of accused police officials was not enough in such tragic incidents and they should be dismissed from service. The police could never be allowed to do any such inhuman act, he added.