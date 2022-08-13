UrduPoint.com

Cops Orders To Launch Crackdown Against Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Muhammad Tariq Aziz on Saturday directed the SDPOs and SHOs to step up crackdown on drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He directed this while addressing a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs for reviewing law and order situation in the district.

He said that prime responsibility of police was to protect the lives and property of people so the police officers should utilize their all energies in this regard.

The DPO said that police should use modern technology to trace criminals, however, traditional methods too could be effective.

He said police officials involved in corruption, abuse of power andmis-behaviour with public would not be tolerated in the department.

