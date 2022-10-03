Cops' performance appreciated

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday lauded the policemen for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Pakistan-England T20 series in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday lauded the policemen for ensuring foolproof security arrangements during Pakistan-England T20 series in the provincial capital.

He also lauded the Special Branch, CTD, Safe City Authority, traffic police and dolphin force for ensuring best security arrangements with mutual coordination of other departments concerned.

He said: "I congratulate the 12,000 officials and officers, traffic wardens and lady officials who performed field duty", adding that Punjab police force once again proved with its performance that it was capable of facing every challenge.

The IG Punjab said that he was also grateful for the cooperation of all citizens who had to face temporary closure of roads during the movement of teams.

He said that police would continue to play its role in the journey of restoration of internationalcricket in Pakistan, adding that foreign citizens, investors and tourists were being provideda safe and conducive environment.