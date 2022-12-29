UrduPoint.com

Cops Pinned Promotional Badges

December 29, 2022



The shoulder badge pinning ceremony of the promotion ranks of the officers of different wings and units of Lahore police was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Thursday.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was the chief guest whereas DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SP Headquarters Muhammad Abdullah Lak, SP Anti Riot Force Sajid Khokhar and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

The CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar and DIG Investigation Athar Ismail pinned badges of the promotional rank on 117 police officers in a graceful ceremony. The congratulations letters on the promotion were also distributed among the promoted officers.

As many as 46 head constables (HCs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector, 36 ASIs were made Sub- inspectors (SIs) whereas 35 SIs were promoted to the rank of Inspector after their cases were considered and approved in the Promotion board headed by CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

Accordingly 46 police officers of Operations wing, 46 of Investigation wing, 08 officers of Security Division, 05 personnel from CCPO office, 03 from Elite Force and 09 officers from different other units along with one lady police officer have been promoted to the next rank.

The CCPO Lahore expressed his best wishes for the future professional career of promoted police officers and officials.

Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also congratulated all the promoted officers and said, "Departmental promotion not only upgrades rank, but also enhances responsibilities of the officer and officials to serve the humanity with more dedication and professionalism." Commander Lahore Police formally pinned badges to the newly promoted officials. The CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar hoped for best contribution of newly promoted head constables towards maintenance of peace, effective crime control, and citizen centric policing. He further said that the process of timely promotions of officers and officials of Lahore Police is continue on regular basis and under the integrated promotion system, more officers and personnel would be promoted in the next coming months.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that, in Police station the head constable has a strong key role as Muharar and Naib Muharar, when he mainly deals with the public. The CCPO directed promoted head constables to treat citizens and complainants with respect and dignity, providing them timely help and justice.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar continued that that each and every police personnel should always play a transparent role during their service. The CCPO said that subordinate officers and officials of any rank should feel free to visit his office to solve their departmental and personal issues, as he is always available for redressal of grievances of his Force members.

The officers promoted to the next rank have been performing duties in different sections and units of Lahore police.

