Cops Praised For Ensuring Law & Order Amid Political Party Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani Tuesday praised officers for their swift response in maintaining law and order amid a protest of a political party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani Tuesday praised officers for their swift response in maintaining law and order amid a protest of a political party.

The commendation ceremony witnessed the presentation of appreciation and cash prizes to ASP Cantt Anam Sher, ASP Saddar Jawad Ishaq, and ASP Taxila Zainab and DSP City Sardar Babar, and officers of the elite force, dolphin force, headquarters, and various police stations, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

The CPO expressed also admired timely arrest of the miscreants while emphasizing the significance of their achievement.

He also acknowledged the swift response of the police force in ensuring the security of sensitive installations.

SSP Operations Captain (R) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, and SP HQ Maham Khan were also present on the occasion.

