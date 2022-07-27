UrduPoint.com

Cops Punished On Abuse Of Authority, Corruption Charges

Published July 27, 2022

Cops punished on abuse of authority, corruption charges

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Hafiz Ata Ur Rahman punished to police officials on various charges including abuse of authority, corruption and poor performance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Hafiz Ata Ur Rahman punished to police officials on various charges including abuse of authority, corruption and poor performance.

During Orderly Room proceedings here Wednesday, DPO heard officials against whom show cause notices were issued.

DPO ordered one step demotion in salaries of a sub inspector, an ASI and two constables. Fine was imposed on eight constables while a sub inspector was censured.

Another eight (8) police officers, five of them SHOs, were issued warning, police spokesman said.

DPO said, self accountability was the corner stone of police system in the district and warned that corrupt officials and those who create hurdles in way of process if extending justice to the people would be taken to task.

