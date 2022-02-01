UrduPoint.com

Cops Punished With Service Confiscations, Penalties As RPO Rejects Their Appeals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 05:36 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Javed Akbar Riaz Tuesday rejected 22 appeals of police officials who had challenged punishments of service confiscation ranging from six months to two years, imposition of fine and those who were censured on charges of poor performance and abuse of authority

Police personnel are bound to obey and respect law and those who pursue their desires by misusing authority are destined to face accountability, RPO said while addressing a gathering of policemen at the Orderly Room proceedings here, said an official release.

According to details, those awarded two-year service confiscation penalty included sub inspector Qaisar Manzoor (Vehari), and constable Tasawur Abbas (Multan).

Six-month service of four officials was confiscated including SI Zafar Iqbal (Khanewal), Sub Inspector Muhammad Imran (Punishment converted from censure to 6-month service confiscation), head constable Irfan (Khanewal), and Sub Inspector Nazakat Iqbal (Lodhran). One year service of inspector Tanveer Ahmad Khalid was also confiscated.

Fine was imposed on seven officials including ASI Nasarullah from Lodhran (Rs 8000), ASI Nazakat Iqbal from Lodhran (Rs 5000), ASI Liaquat from Lodhran (Rs 5000), ASI Nazakat Iqbal (Rs 3000), Stenographer Amir Rasool (Rs 2000), ASI Khalid Tahir from Lodhran (Rs 2000) and ASI Sajjad Mahmood (Rs 1000). Eight others were censured while appeals of ten (10) policemen were granted.

