Cops rewarded for good performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik awarded commendation certificates to the policemen for showing good performance and to eliminate crime in their beats, informed police spokesman here on Thursday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at RPO office Rawalpindi.

RPO Suhail Habeeb Tajik gave commendation certificates to the officials of Pirwadhi, Bani and Kalar Syedan police stations for carrying out operations against anti social elements and arresting the hardcore criminals.

RPO appreciated the performance of the policemen. He called upon policemen to play a effective role in controlling crime adding it is prime responsibility of the police department to protect the lives and property of the citizens.