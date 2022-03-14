Cops saved citizen from being robbed at G-11

The policemen of eagle squad saved a citizen from being robbed at G-11 markaz an area in the precincts of Ramna police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The policemen of eagle squad saved a citizen from being robbed at G-11 markaz an area in the precincts of Ramna police station.

A member of the dacoit gang, who was trying to loot a citizen, sustained bullet injuries in police firing whereas a cop also got injured by the firing of robbers, said a news release on Monday.

A citizen stepped down from a bus at G-11 Markaz when a gang of three armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him on gunpoint.

The daocits were trying to robbed the citizen, who came from Talagang, when cops of Eagle Squad of Islamabad police responded. Seeing police party, the dacoits started firing and injured a cop namely Khawar Hussain. Police reteliated and shot and injured a dacoit.

However, the other two dacoits managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

"The bike in use of dacoits caught fire on the scene and reduced into ashes," The police had indentified the fleeing dacoits who would arrested soon.

A case has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation underway.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with senior officers paid a visit to hospital where he seen the injured cop. He hailed the bravery of the cop and announced cash prizes for the eagle Squad for saving citizen from being mugged by the dacoits.

"Our brave and daring cops have saved a citizen from dacoits without any fear," said Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the capital police chief. He said Islamabad police are fully prepared to secure lives and property of public by combating with criminals.