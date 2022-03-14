UrduPoint.com

Cops Saved Citizen From Being Robbed At G-11

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Cops saved citizen from being robbed at G-11

The policemen of eagle squad saved a citizen from being robbed at G-11 markaz an area in the precincts of Ramna police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The policemen of eagle squad saved a citizen from being robbed at G-11 markaz an area in the precincts of Ramna police station.

A member of the dacoit gang, who was trying to loot a citizen, sustained bullet injuries in police firing whereas a cop also got injured by the firing of robbers, said a news release on Monday.

A citizen stepped down from a bus at G-11 Markaz when a gang of three armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted him on gunpoint.

The daocits were trying to robbed the citizen, who came from Talagang, when cops of Eagle Squad of Islamabad police responded. Seeing police party, the dacoits started firing and injured a cop namely Khawar Hussain. Police reteliated and shot and injured a dacoit.

However, the other two dacoits managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of darkness.

"The bike in use of dacoits caught fire on the scene and reduced into ashes," The police had indentified the fleeing dacoits who would arrested soon.

A case has been registered against the dacoits while further investigation underway.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with senior officers paid a visit to hospital where he seen the injured cop. He hailed the bravery of the cop and announced cash prizes for the eagle Squad for saving citizen from being mugged by the dacoits.

"Our brave and daring cops have saved a citizen from dacoits without any fear," said Muhammad Ahsan Younas, the capital police chief. He said Islamabad police are fully prepared to secure lives and property of public by combating with criminals.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Islamabad Fire Police Police Station Visit Eagle Talagang Colombian Peso Criminals From IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Punjab Culture Day celebrated in Rwp division to p ..

Punjab Culture Day celebrated in Rwp division to promote Punjabi culture

45 seconds ago
 No-confidence motion against PM will prove fail: H ..

No-confidence motion against PM will prove fail: Haleem Sheikh

47 seconds ago
 Opposition's each attempt failed to get NRO: Faisa ..

Opposition's each attempt failed to get NRO: Faisal Javed

50 seconds ago
 Federal Ombudsman orders inquiry into complaints a ..

Federal Ombudsman orders inquiry into complaints against immigration staff

51 seconds ago
 Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

Punjab Culture Day observed with zeal, zest

5 minutes ago
 Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

Admin imposes Rs 98,000 fines on profiteers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>