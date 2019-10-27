UrduPoint.com
Cops Sensitization On Transgender Persons' Rights Urged

Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The new recruits being inducted in police department should be imparted training about transgender people's rights and issues and to avoid their mistreatment with the transgenders during their carrier, Nayab Ali, a trans rights activist, said here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, she said that the training would help to implement transgender rights act and to protect their status.

She said that transgender people often teased by police personnelduring their daily routine and she called for the change of approach in dealing with matters relating to transpersons.

