Cops sensitization on transgender persons' rights urged

The new recruits being inducted in police department should be imparted training about transgender people's rights and issues and to avoid their mistreatment with the transgenders during their carrier, Nayab Ali, a transgenders rights activist said

Talking to APP, she said that the training would help to implement transgender rights act and to protect their status.

She said that transgender people often teased by police personnel during their daily routine and she called for the change of approach in dealing with matters relating to transgenders persons.

