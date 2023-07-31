The legal fertility of district Attock on Monday boycott courts to register their protest against the Police failure to arrest the assassinators who shot dead in a day broad light target killing case their colleague near tehsil court complex in Pindigheb town on July 27

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The legal fertility of district Attock on Monday boycott courts to register their protest against the Police failure to arrest the assassinators who shot dead in a day broad light target killing case their colleague near tehsil court complex in Pindigheb town on July 27.

On the other hand, the district police officer shown door to station house officer Pindigheb inspector Mazhar Hussain Shah and police chowki city Sub Inspector Sajid Habib to pacify the charged and angry protesting lawyers.

Former General secretary Pindigheb bar association Atif Ali Qureshi was shot dead in a day broad light assassination incident when he was going back to his house after attending court on July 27.

Later, the charged and angry lawyers register their protest against the cold blood killing of their colleague by staging sit in on Rawalpindi-Kohat road by placing the slain lawyer body at college chowk. Later after assurance from the district Police officer that the culprits would be nabbed within 72 hours, the lawyers disbursed peacefully after three hours long protest.

As the deadline expired on Sunday, the lawyers on Monday boycotted court proceedings in the district and no lawyer appeared before any court to register their protest against police failure to arrest the culprits involved in the coldblooded murder of their colleague. The protest call was given by Vice Chairman Pakistan bar council (PBC) Bashrat Ullah Khan.

According to the press release issued by council, the office bearers including Tahir Basheer, Chairman executive committee, members Malik Israr Ahmed, Muhammad Ishfaq, Raja Zafar Iqbal, Asif Mehmood, Farrukh Arif Bhatti, Asad Mehmood Abbassi and Toufeeq Asif announced that police authorities were given 72 hours to arrest the nominated suspect but police failed to fulfill commitment subsequent, the bar association across the division would observe strike on Monday and no lawyer would appeared in any court to register their protest against police.

The office bearers have further added that the slain lawyer has submitted an application with Pindigheb Police about threats to his life and in this connection he nominated the persons who are threatening him life threats but police not only failed to protect the lawyer but also took no action against the persons nominated in the application. The office bearers while criticizing Attock Police have added that during last two months two lawyers were gunned down in day broad light target killing cases in the small town of Attock which speaks volumes of Police inefficiency. Earlier, a target killer shot dead a senior female lawyer named Kubra Sheikh in broad daylight in the same town on June 23. Meanwhile, to calm and pacify the protesting lawyers, the district police officer shown door to station house officer Pindigheb inspector Mazhar Hussain Shah and police chowki city Sub Inspector Sajid Habib to pacify the charged and angry protesting lawyers.