Cops suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Dr Abid Khan suspended 10 police officials including two Station House Officers (SHOs) over negligence.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday the CPO suspended SHO Lundianwala SI Khalid Mahmood and Incharge Investigation SI Naveed Akhtar over the failure of arresting the dacoits involved in firing on Rescue-1122 vehicle in the police limits.

SHO Garrh police SI Muhammad Kashif was suspended over misbehaving with senior officer and negligence.

Meanwhile, an official of dolphin force Bilal, ASI Saifullah, constables Nasir, Abdul Majeed, Shoaib, Rasheed and head constable Asif were also suspended on different charges.

