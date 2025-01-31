Cops Suspended Over Corruption
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable for alleged corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
According to official sources, the action was taken following a complaint from a beneficiary of the aid programme.
During a covert investigation, corruption charges against ASI Muhammad Shoaib and Constable Abdul Qadir were substantiated.
Consequently, the DPO issued suspension orders for both officials.
In a statement, Dr. Rizwan Ahmed reaffirmed his commitment to strict accountability within the police force.
