Cops Suspended Over Harassing Youngster
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui took action after a video surfaced on social media showing police personnel from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station harassing a young man.
In the video, recorded by the victim, Faiq Ubaid, he claimed that the officers stopped him the previous night, harassed him, and broke his helmet.
SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui has suspended the officers involved and directed SP Gulberg Division to conduct an inquiry into the incident.
He stressed that protecting the lives and property of citizens must remain the top priority of the District Central Police, adding that no officer will be allowed to engage in such misconduct.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC attends I-Day ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Cops suspended over harassing youngster4 minutes ago
-
SMIU finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” arrangements4 minutes ago
-
James Iqbal stresses youth empowerment on International Youth Day4 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders public-friendly policing, strict action against criminals4 minutes ago
-
STEVTA marks Maarka-e-Haq Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Pak Army, IUB, Houbara Foundation broadcast seed in Cholistan to restore ecosystem4 minutes ago
-
Multan police bust 31 criminal gangs, recover loot worth over Rs69 million4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe India's Independence Day as Black Day on August 154 minutes ago
-
Two newly-elected senators take oath14 minutes ago
-
Event held to mark Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support for sports promotion in Universities14 minutes ago