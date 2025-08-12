Open Menu

Cops Suspended Over Harassing Youngster

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Cops suspended over harassing youngster

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police SSP District Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui took action after a video surfaced on social media showing police personnel from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Police Station harassing a young man.

In the video, recorded by the victim, Faiq Ubaid, he claimed that the officers stopped him the previous night, harassed him, and broke his helmet.

SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui has suspended the officers involved and directed SP Gulberg Division to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

He stressed that protecting the lives and property of citizens must remain the top priority of the District Central Police, adding that no officer will be allowed to engage in such misconduct.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

29 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

59 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

1 hour ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan