Cops to face cases on driving without licence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Police officers in the provincial capital will now face legal proceedings if found riding motorcycles or driving cars without a valid licence.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroze has ordered strict actions against traffic wardens who operate vehicles without a licence.

All Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and wardens were instructed to ensure compliance of his orders.

Routine checkpoints will verify the licences of police officers' motorcycles and cars, reinforcing the commitment to uphold traffic regulations within the force, the CTO added.