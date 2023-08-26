Cops trained to work efficiently at minority facilitation desks in Hyderabad Range

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2023 | 10:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The cops assigned to work at the 'Minority Facilitation Desks' in each of the nine districts in Hyderabad Police Range underwent a 2-day orientation training which concluded here on Saturday.

While addressing the concluding event DIG Peer Muhammad Shah said the minority community was an integral part of the social fabric.

"Their safety and prosperity is intertwined with the nation's progress," he underlined.The DIG reaffirmed that safeguarding the rights and honor of minorities was not only a legal obligation but a moral duty as well."It resonates with the principles on which Pakistan was founded," he observed. Kashif Bajeer of Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), which collaborated with the the DIG office in organizing the training, informed that 75 policemen took part in the program.

According to him, the officials underwent specialized training on the roles and functions of the desks to effectively address and resolve issues concerning minority rights.

Bajeer offered insights into the referral mechanism, reporting protocols, media updates and district SSP control room reports to foster efficient communication between the Hyderabad Range office and district SSP offices.

Noor Mohammad Bajeer, Chief Executive of CSSP, acknowledged the pivotal responsibility of the cops working at the desks in safeguarding the minorities.�Bajeer expressed optimism about amplifying the desk's efficacy through trainings.Wahid Sangrasi, Head of CSSP, discussed the interpretation of the constitution's Articles 8 to 22 which pertained to safeguarding minority rights and guiding responses to complaints.� Later, the DIG along with other representatives of the non-governmental organizations distributed certificates to the trained participants.

