Cops urged to work dedicately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan on Monday said that different challenges faced by police could be countered effectively only by adopting honesty, commitment and hard work.

Talking to ASPs who paid visit to Central police office (CPO) here, he said that it should be top priority of officers to seek better performance and output from his subordinates, therefore, the force should be dealt with politeness, soft behavior and better attitude by their officers.

The IGP said that police officers should ensure timely and immediate steps for resolving the issues of people with full responsibility and commitment, adding that young officers should prefer challenging positions at the start of their career so that they would be groomed in better ways.

Answering to queries asked by the ASPs, the IGP said that Punjab police was paying special attention towards public service delivery despite maintaining supremacy of law in the society so that all ASPs should prepare themselves for helping hapless, aggrieved and poor citizens under Open Door Policy.

Arif Nawaz Khan said that for the elimination of crimes from the society, police officers should be well-aware of the modern technology and modern policing parameters, therefore, they should continue modern training courses for enhancing their efficiency.

However, the trainee officers visited 8787 IGP Complaint Centre, Monitoring and Control Room and other branches.

DIG headquarters Syed Khurram Ali was also present on the occasion.