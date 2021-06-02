Cops walk in test for promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A number of constables of Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Bahawalpur region walked in test for promotion to next grade and post.

According to an official press release issued here, on the directions of Additional Inspector General, Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, test was conducted at the Police Lines for promotion of constables.

Around 271 constables including lady constables walked in the test.

The committee comprising the Chairman, SP, Punjab Highway Patrolling Police, Muhammad Sharif, DSP Bahawalpur, Muhammad Nasir Ghauri and DSP Rahimyar Khan, Kareem Abbasi supervised the process of the test.

According to the results, 51 out of 271 candidates passed out the test and their Names were inducted in promotion list "A".