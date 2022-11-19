UrduPoint.com

Cops With Body Cameras To Be Deployed In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Cops with body cameras to be deployed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have issued a security alert for the city's entry and exit points and decided to deploy cops with body cameras there.

Police said that officers equipped with body cameras would be stationed at the entry and exit points.

The recording of body cameras can identify the elements involved in illegal activities. Body cameras will be used for the first time in Islamabad during the public order situation.

It was further informed that Rangers and Frontier Constabulary personnel would be equipped with modern technology to perform their duties.

