Copter Crash: FIA Launches Probe Into Malicious Social Media Campaign

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 08, 2022 | 02:54 PM

A joint investigation team led by Additional Director General Cybercrimes Muhammad Jafar has started investigation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 9th, 2022) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched probe into malicious social media propaganda following the martyrdom of army officers in the Balochistan helicopter crash.

The FIA started investigation after an inquiry was registered with it's cyber crime wing on Sunday.

Director Operations Waqar Chauhan, Additional Director Ayaz, and Assistant Director Imran Haider are the other members of the team.

The development took place after social media campaign against Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed as "horrifying".

Taking to Twitter, "The social media campaign belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of our martyrs was horrifying,".

The PM attributed such vitriol to self-righteous political narratives.

Earlier, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar while talking on a private tv condemned the negative social media propaganda.

Later, a press release issued by the ISPR stated: "We have been distressed since the accident on August 1. The propaganda has caused immense pain, particularly to the families of the martyrs,".

The helicopter crash

Pakistan Army helicopter had gone missing on August 1 in Balochistan during flood relief efforts and was reported crashed by the ISPR the following day. It was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district. Six military personnel were martyred.

The military chopper had gone missing as it was en route from Quetta to Karachi at around 5:30pm.

The personnel in the chopper were overseeing flood relief efforts in the southwest of the country.

