Copying styles of other countries damage local drama, film industry: Asghar Nadeem Syed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Known Playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed said that the copying of styles of dramas and films of others damaged the local industry.

While addressing Literary Festival in Multan, Asghar Nadeem stated that he wrote first drama "Chand Garehin" and it was based on culture of Cholistan. "It gave me recognition at national level", said Asghar. He added that he also wrote the play "Darya" about "Haveelis" of Multan. Describing the reason behind damage to local drama and film industry, he hinted that the trend of copying styles of dramas and films of other countries damaged the local industry.

Neighbourly country spend huge amounts on production of dramas and films.

Locally, there is a lack of investment in dramas and films, he maintained. Asghar Nadeem Syed also narrated many incidents of his childhood in the city, He also paid tribute to Radio Pakistan Multan for nurturing local talent in an amicable way. On this occasion, Dr Anwaar, Additional Secretary Higher education, Shakir Hussain Shakir and many others were also present.