Open Menu

Cord Recovered From Quran Desecration Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

The police have recovered specific cord, used by the accused of Quran desecration, for burning the script of the Holy Quran

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The police have recovered specific cord, used by the accused of Quran desecration, for burning the script of the Holy Quran.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said here on Friday that some Christians had allegedly burnt the script of Holy Quran in Jaranwala which resulted in riots in the tehsil on August 16, 2023 and the protestors vandalised various churches and houses of the Christian community.

The police, after registration of a case, vide FIR No 1258/23 at City Jaranwala police station, had arrested various accused on the charge of desecration of Holy Quran and sent them behind bars for investigation.

During investigation, the police on the indication of one accused also recovered a cord specifically made with cloths for hanging and burning the script of Holy Quran.

The police dispatched the recovered cord to the PFSA Laboratory for its forensic while further investigation was under progress.

Earlier, the police had also recovered another script of the Holy Quran from the shop of an arrested Christian accused and dispatched it also to the forensic laboratory for its matching with the burnt script, he added.

Related Topics

Riots Police Police Station Progress Jaranwala August FIR Christian From

Recent Stories

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

Medical camps set up for devotees in Bhit Shah

54 seconds ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

58 seconds ago
 Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, fa ..

Leopard spotted in QAU, varsity warns students, faculty to be watchful

59 seconds ago
 Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended t ..

Physical remand of 83 Jaranwala accused extended till Sept 9

1 minute ago
 District admin prioritizes rural residents' concer ..

District admin prioritizes rural residents' concerns through Khuli Kutcheries: D ..

5 minutes ago
 Father, son killed over property dispute

Father, son killed over property dispute

5 minutes ago
Five-day int'l moot on sustainable agriculture, fo ..

Five-day int'l moot on sustainable agriculture, food security concludes

5 minutes ago
 Legendary broadcaster, intellectual Aslam Azhar re ..

Legendary broadcaster, intellectual Aslam Azhar remembered

6 minutes ago
 Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group In ..

Board of Trustees of Provincial Employees Group Insurance Fund reviews various c ..

6 minutes ago
 10 each schools for boys, girls to be made model s ..

10 each schools for boys, girls to be made model schools

20 minutes ago
 Barca teen Yamal, Villarreal's Baena called into S ..

Barca teen Yamal, Villarreal's Baena called into Spain squad

20 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1788 against USD Fri ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1788 against USD Friday

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan