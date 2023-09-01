Cord recovered from Quran desecration accused

The police have recovered specific cord, used by the accused of Quran desecration, for burning the script of the Holy Quran

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The police have recovered specific cord, used by the accused of Quran desecration, for burning the script of the Holy Quran.

A police spokesman, Sub-Inspector (SI) Naveed Ahmad, said here on Friday that some Christians had allegedly burnt the script of Holy Quran in Jaranwala which resulted in riots in the tehsil on August 16, 2023 and the protestors vandalised various churches and houses of the Christian community.

The police, after registration of a case, vide FIR No 1258/23 at City Jaranwala police station, had arrested various accused on the charge of desecration of Holy Quran and sent them behind bars for investigation.

During investigation, the police on the indication of one accused also recovered a cord specifically made with cloths for hanging and burning the script of Holy Quran.

The police dispatched the recovered cord to the PFSA Laboratory for its forensic while further investigation was under progress.

Earlier, the police had also recovered another script of the Holy Quran from the shop of an arrested Christian accused and dispatched it also to the forensic laboratory for its matching with the burnt script, he added.