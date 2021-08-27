UrduPoint.com

Core Capabilities To Be Further Enhanced For Tackling Full Spectrum Threat Befittingly: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:03 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday emphasized the troops that the core capabilities should be further enhanced to tackle full spectrum threat in a befitting manner

The Army Chief made these remarks while visiting troops deployed at Sulemanki Sector, said an ISPR news release .

The COAS was apprised on operational readiness of troops.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated their professional preparedness, diligence and high morale.

The Army Chief also visited Bahawalnagar Garrison and witnessed battle drills of Heavy Mechanized Brigade troops.

Praising the competence of soldiers, the COAS expressed his satisfaction over high standards of training and combat readiness.

Earlier, on arrival at Sulemanki, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

