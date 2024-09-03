Core Commanders Pay Tribute To Counter-terrorism Sacrifices
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir underscores the importance of a robust and effective legal system, reiterating the Army’s full support to the government, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies in taking swift and lawful action against terrorists, anarchists, and criminal elements.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2024) The Pakistan Army’s Corps Commanders, reaffirming their commitment to national security, declared that the sacrifices made in the fight against terrorism will not be in vain, with unwavering support from the people. This firm resolve was expressed during the Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
During the conference, it was emphasized that the Pakistan Army is a disciplined force, adhering to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and loyalty to the nation. The Army’s strict and comprehensive system of accountability was highlighted as a key factor in maintaining these values, ensuring that no one is above the law or beyond scrutiny. This rigorous accountability framework strengthens the Army’s integrity, leaving no room for exceptions or favoritism.
Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir underscored the importance of a robust and effective legal system, reiterating the Army’s full support to the government, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies in taking swift and lawful action against terrorists, anarchists, and criminal elements. The forum also expressed satisfaction with ongoing operations targeting illegal entities collaborating with terrorist networks.
Emphasizing the protection of national cyberspace, the need for stringent cybersecurity measures was also discussed.
In a show of solidarity, the conference honored the martyrs of the Freedom Movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemning the gross human rights violations faced by the Kashmiri people. The continued violence and genocide of Palestinians by Israel were also condemned in the strongest terms.
The forum expressed confidence in the operational preparedness and readiness of the Pakistan Army, vowing to maintain the highest standards in pursuit of professional excellence.
The participants were briefed on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, national security challenges, and the strategic and operational responses to emerging threats.
The conference also evaluated threats posed by hostile forces, subversive elements, and facilitators of Pakistan’s internal and external adversaries, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A range of measures to neutralize these threats was deliberated upon.
The participants offered Fateha and paid tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who have sacrificed their lives in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the pursuit of peace and stability in Pakistan.
