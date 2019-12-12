Core Committee condemns PIC lawyers attack; disapproves violence at public departments : Dr Firdous

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had strongly condemned the lawyers attack and rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The Core Committee had declared that zero tolerance against such violence mongers should be observed at public departments, providing facilities to the general public, the SAPM told the media here.

Firdous said the Prime Minister's Core Committee focused on four key agenda items including inflation that had put serious burden on the masses and initiated a crisis in the country.

The Core Committee had decided that the party leadership should start coordinating with the local lawyers' bodies, advocates associated with PTI, lawyers associations, bar councils and also take the apex judiciary into confidence for robust policy making to discourage such law-abettors in the lawyers' community, she added.

"A clear and transparent policy would be notified in this regard whereas the lawyers fraternity should pinpoint and terminate such black sheep from the bar councils," Firdous said.

She added that the entire lawyer community should not be blamed for such heinous violation of law as the miscreants were merely a handful who would be identified from the camera footages and punished in aoordance with law.

The SAPM informed that inflation remained the hot topic in the Core Committee meeting where a detailed discussion was made where the members presented various proposals to control price hike in the markets.

"The recommendations of the committee meeting would be sent to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where we have our coalition government for its implementation and relieve the masses from increasing price of goods at thegrass-roots level," she added.