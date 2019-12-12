UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Core Committee Condemns PIC Lawyers Attack; Disapproves Violence At Public Departments : Dr Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:29 PM

Core Committee condemns PIC lawyers attack; disapproves violence at public departments : Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had strongly condemned the lawyers attack and rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had strongly condemned the lawyers attack and rampage at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The Core Committee had declared that zero tolerance against such violence mongers should be observed at public departments, providing facilities to the general public, the SAPM told the media here.

Firdous said the Prime Minister's Core Committee focused on four key agenda items including inflation that had put serious burden on the masses and initiated a crisis in the country.

The Core Committee had decided that the party leadership should start coordinating with the local lawyers' bodies, advocates associated with PTI, lawyers associations, bar councils and also take the apex judiciary into confidence for robust policy making to discourage such law-abettors in the lawyers' community, she added.

"A clear and transparent policy would be notified in this regard whereas the lawyers fraternity should pinpoint and terminate such black sheep from the bar councils," Firdous said.

She added that the entire lawyer community should not be blamed for such heinous violation of law as the miscreants were merely a handful who would be identified from the camera footages and punished in aoordance with law.

The SAPM informed that inflation remained the hot topic in the Core Committee meeting where a detailed discussion was made where the members presented various proposals to control price hike in the markets.

"The recommendations of the committee meeting would be sent to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where we have our coalition government for its implementation and relieve the masses from increasing price of goods at thegrass-roots level," she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Lawyers Firdous Ashiq Awan Price Market Media From Government Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Namibia sets aside 1 bln USD for power

1 minute ago

AJK assembly approves amendments in CrPC to regist ..

1 minute ago

Scottish Police Discover Suspicious Device Near Po ..

1 minute ago

KP PA body on Procedures, Conduct of Business meet ..

2 minutes ago

Mali set sights on political talks in bid to defus ..

6 minutes ago

China allocates 5.24 bln yuan for disaster relief

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.