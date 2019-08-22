Core group agrees measures to reinforce Pakistan efforts to highlight Kashmir cause

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group wherein the participants agreed upon the measures to further reinforce Pakistan's efforts in the political, diplomatic, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday chaired a meeting of the Kashmir Core Group wherein the participants agreed upon the measures to further reinforce Pakistan 's efforts in the political, diplomatic, legal and media domains to highlight the Kashmir cause worldwide.

The meeting was attended by the foreign minister, minister for law and justice, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting, attorney general of Pakistan and other senior officials, a PM Office statement said.

The main focus of the meeting was on Pakistan's extensive political and diplomatic outreach and efforts to raise the international community's awareness about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the serious risks for peace and security posed by India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The continued lockdown of millions of Kashmiris since August 05, 2019 and Indian repression and growing atrocities were strongly condemned.

The meeting reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in siege.

It was noted that the international community including the UN Security Council, international human rights organizations, international humanitarian organizations and the international media had taken cognizance of the serious situation and calls were growing on India to immediately lift the curfew and other restrictions besides alleviating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

During the meeting, the core group agreed over the measures to enable the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir realize their right to self-determination.