Corn Mixed Wheat Flour Could Help Address Nutritional Deficiencies: Vice Chancellor

Wed 24th November 2021

Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritional deficiencies: Vice Chancellor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Mixing of 10 to 20 percent corn in wheat flour will help resolve the chronic issue of nutritional deficiencies in almost half of the country's population, said University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing a two-day technical workshop for SMEs/local commercial seed producers on Seed Production and business Management of Biofortified Crops organized by UAF in collaboration with Harvest Plus. Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that 40.2 per cent children in the country were affected by chronic malnutrition and stunted growth, which inhibits their cognitive and physical development. He said zinc deficiency was also widespread in the society.

He said that more than 20,000 UAF graduates were sent to farmers' fields for wheat campaign where they also apprised the farmers to use corn-wheat mixed flour that was better option to improve their health.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Aman Ullah Malik said the university was making all-out efforts to ensure food security and address the issue of malnutrition at the national level. "We need to educate people about balanced food habits," he added.

Dr Javed Ahmed, Dr. Makhdoom Hussain from Wheat Research Institute, AARI, Faisalabad delivered lectures on Varietal Development, Seed Production and Availability of Biofortified Wheat.

A number of other experts also addressed the technical workshop.

