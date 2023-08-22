Open Menu

Cornea Tranplant Operations Underway Successfully At BVH: Principal QAMC

Published August 22, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Sophia Farrukh has said that the process of transplanting the cornea of the eyes is underway successfully in Bahawal Victoria Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Professor Dr. Sophia Farrukh has said that the process of transplanting the cornea of the eyes is underway successfully in Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

The efforts of Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman are commendable in this regard. She told that operations for the replacement of the cornea were being conducted at Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

She said that the Governor of Punjab paid special attention to this important project.

An agreement was signed with the Sri Lankan organization under which, free corneas were provided to Bahawal Victoria Hospital regularly.

This important initiative will enable blind people to see properly. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Sophia Farrukh who is also an Ophthalmologist at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, said that getting the government's support for the cornea transplant is important for this project. She said that so far 400 corneas have been transplanted in Bahawal Victoria Hospital free of cost.

