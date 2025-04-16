Corneal eye transplant started for first time in Balochistan: MS Ishaq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Corneal eye transplant was started for the first time in Balochistan by the efforts of Medical Superintendent (MS) Helper Eye Hospital Quetta Dr. Muhamamd Ishaq Panizai and 75 patients were successfully operated in the Eye hospital.

Dr. Aimal, Dr. Saifullah Tareen and Dr. Mehtab Mengal of Helper Eye Hospital Quetta are leading the team of (corneal eye transplant).

Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai said that the cornea for the eye transplant operation (corneal eye transplant) was donated by Dr. Fawad and Dr. Ajmal Panizai, who are based in the US, for the people of Balochistan.

Dr. Saifullah Tareen, Dr. Saifullah Nasir, Dr. Afzal Mandokhel, Dr. Aimal, Dr. Manzoor, Dr. Najeeb, Dr. Mehtab Mengal, performed successful eye transplant operations under the leadership of Professor Dr. Shams Bazai, Head of the Ophthalmology Department of Helper Eye Hospital Quetta.

Currently, in Balochistan About 700 registered patients are suffering from blindness (diseased cornea).

MS Helper Eye Hospital Quetta Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Panizai said that he is doing free corneal eye transplant surgery at Helper Hospital.

He said that the cost of eye transplant surgery (corneal eye transplant) in private hospitals of Karachi and Lahore is 1.2 to 1.5 millions, this may increase the tendency of people to donate eyes.

If the donation process starts in our country, the number of patients suffering from blindness can be reduced, he said.

He said that rather, it could also end like Sri Lanka. Corneal transplant patients come to Helper Eye Hospital not only from Balochistan but also from neighboring countries.

At this time, we need government support from abroad, from transportation to equipment, from medicines to the final stage of cornea delivery, he said.