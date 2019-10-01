UrduPoint.com
Corneas Transplanted In 5 Blind People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Sargodha Medical College (SMC) has successfully transplanted corneas into five blind people, free of charge.

For the first time, eye keratoplasty was performed on five patients at District Headquarter Teaching Hospital. In this surgical technique chances of graft rejection are minimal and cornea works for lifetime.

Surgeon Hashim Imran Monday said five cornea transplantation of young and old people have been successfully conducted, who would regain their eyesight now.

He added that corneas were sent by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani of North America (APPNA) to transplant into needy people.

The Association was sending corneas which enabled the patients to regain their eyesight.

Dr Imran said five patients including Ghulam Zain, Zafar Iqbal, Rafaqat Ali, Muhammad Shahab and Sobia Bibi, had lost their eyesight due to trauma and degenerative diseases. The surgeries have been done perfectly and there was no complication after the operation, he added.

He said the patients were selected from the Outpatients Department (OPD) and mostly were belonging to poor families and could not afford the cost of a single corneal graft.

He stressed the need for launching awareness campaign for cornea donation at local level.

