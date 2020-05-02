Corona affected journalists be provided all possible facilities: Ajmal Wazir

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the journalist community is working on front line in creating awareness among the masses against COVID-19 and so far seven journalists have tested positive in the line of duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that the journalist community is working on front line in creating awareness among the masses against COVID-19 and so far seven journalists have tested positive in the line of duty.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalists.

Director General Information and Public Relations Imdad Ullah, President of Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and other journalists were present on the occasion.

"Journalist community is playing a pivotal role in awareness regarding the corona pandamic. Government will resolve the problems being faced by journalist community" Ajmal added.

Advisor Information stated that corona affected journalists would be provided with all the possible facilities and urged them to quarantine themselves in their homes and follow the standard operating procedures(SOPs) set by the government.

Ajmal Wazir stated that the government would carry out the tests of other journalists so that they could perform their duties without any fear.

He said the quarters concerned would be approached to disinfect press club and the premises of affected journalists.

Ajmal Wazir said KP recorded high number of cases as expats returned homeland from different countries having corona signs and symptoms adding that most of them have been recovered and being sent to their homes.

He said, situation might get worse during lockdown if SOPs are not properly implemented.