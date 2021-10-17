Corona affects whole world not only Pakistan: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Sunday said the government was fully aware of the plight of people as the whole world was passing through difficult times due to coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the worker convention at his constituency, Swabi, the National Assembly speaker said that coronavirus has affected the economy of the entire world not only Pakistan.

Asad Qaiser said the situation of the entire region was linked with the situations in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding, fortunately the situation in neighboring country was being improved with the each passing day. He said there was a continuous war like situation in Afghanistan for the last 40 years which had a detrimental effects on the region.

Asad Qaiser said the peace would open new avenues for development and prosperity in the region, adding, it would help to increase our exports to central asian countries.

He said with the opening of Gwadar the trade with central asia would be increased.

He said Rashkai Economic Zone would create employment opportunities for locals of the area. While criticizing the past governments, Asad Qaiser said the corruption had been made a common phenomenon in all the institutions. However, he said, the PTI government after coming into power put the country on the way of development.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal business and was fully focused on the welfare of people and strengthening of the country.

Asad Qaiser said the people of Swabi got recognition for the first time in the PTI government. He said it was his mission to work for the prosperity of people and development of the country.