UrduPoint.com

Corona Affects Whole World Not Only Pakistan: Asad Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Corona affects whole world not only Pakistan: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Sunday said the government was fully aware of the plight of people as the whole world was passing through difficult times due to coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the worker convention at his constituency, Swabi, the National Assembly speaker said that coronavirus has affected the economy of the entire world not only Pakistan.

Asad Qaiser said the situation of the entire region was linked with the situations in Afghanistan. He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan, adding, fortunately the situation in neighboring country was being improved with the each passing day. He said there was a continuous war like situation in Afghanistan for the last 40 years which had a detrimental effects on the region.

Asad Qaiser said the peace would open new avenues for development and prosperity in the region, adding, it would help to increase our exports to central asian countries.

He said with the opening of Gwadar the trade with central asia would be increased.

He said Rashkai Economic Zone would create employment opportunities for locals of the area. While criticizing the past governments, Asad Qaiser said the corruption had been made a common phenomenon in all the institutions. However, he said, the PTI government after coming into power put the country on the way of development.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal business and was fully focused on the welfare of people and strengthening of the country.

Asad Qaiser said the people of Swabi got recognition for the first time in the PTI government. He said it was his mission to work for the prosperity of people and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Exports Business Gwadar Swabi Sunday All Government Asia Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech s ..

Ministry of Community Development showcases tech solutions at GITEX 2021

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GL ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

21 minutes ago
 SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to unders ..

SEHA shares breast cancer recovery story to underscore importance of early detec ..

51 minutes ago
 T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20World Cup: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.