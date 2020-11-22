Corona attacks continue in country; 2,665 new cases reported, 59 died in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Sunday were recorded 36,683 as 2,665 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 59 corona patients, who were under treatment had lost their lives, out of them 54 died in hospitals while five out of hospital on Saturday due to COVID-19, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, while 265 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,803 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 38,983 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,537 in Sindh, 13,865 in Punjab, 4,836 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,098 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 697 in Balochistan, 313 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 637 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 329,828 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 374,173 cases detected so far, including AJK 6000, Balochistan 16,744, GB 4,526, ICT 26,569, KP 44,097, Punjab 114,010 and Sindh 162,227.

About 7,662 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,816 in Sindh, 15 of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Saturday, while 2,848 in Punjab, 21 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 1,325 in KP with two died in hospital on Saturday, 278 in ICT out of them eight died in hospital on Saturday, 161 in Balochistan three died in hospital on Saturday, 94 in GB oneof died in hospital on Saturday, and 140 in AJK four of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 5,180,026 tests had been conducted, while 763 hospitals allocated with covid facilities with 2,139 patients admitted across the country.