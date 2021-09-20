Corona cases constantly on decline in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus cases were constantly on decline in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last one week as 201 new cases reported in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Monday.

Similarly, death rate from the Covid-19 have also registered decline and 14 persons died of the virus during the last 24 hours as compared to the average of 20 and above deaths on a daily basis.

According to the updates 317 new cases of the coronavirus occurred and 17 died on Sunday, 334 cases on Saturday and 347 cases were registered on Friday, but as compared to the last three days of the week less cases were recorded on Monday.

Furthermore, active Covid-19 cases were also continuously on decline in the province during the last five days. Active Corona cases that were 7484 on September 15 have now below 7000 (6969).

As many as 9011 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 201 proved positive for Corona.

Furthermore, 293 patients have also been recovered from the disease that had reached the total number of the recovered persons to 159194 in the province.