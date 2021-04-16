UrduPoint.com
Corona Cases Continues To Surge In KP; Mardan Topped With 30 Percent Positivity Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Corona cases continues to surge in KP; Mardan topped with 30 percent positivity rate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The overall corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have reached 14.6 percent while the positive cases in 7 more affected districts have touched 20 percent.

According to health department, Mardan topped with the highest positive case rate of 30 percent, while the rate of positive cases in Buner was 29 percent and Peshawar 27 percent, adding that 934 patients are undergoing treatment in HDU, 125 in ICU and 61 on ventilators in different hospitals.

Meanwhile the spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar said that the number of Corona patients has risen to 375 with 29 patients in the ICU. He said that keeping in view the surge in cases the number of beds for corona patients at LRH has been increased to 441.

