Corona Cases Decline To 5.8 Percent In KP: Health Deptt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:22 PM

Due to stringent measures and strict implementation of corona SOPs by the government the overall corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have started considerably declining

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Due to stringent measures and strict implementation of corona SOPs by the government the overall corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have started considerably declining.

According to Health department, the rate of corona positive cases in the province has come down to 5.

8 percent, however the during the last seven days, the rate of positive cases has been recorded 10 percent in Peshawar, 5 percent each in Charsadda and Nowshera and 12 percent in Mardan.

Similarly, the number of active cases of corona infection has also slashed significantly, it said adding that there are 5,621 active cases in the province.

