Corona Cases Decline To 7.8 Percent In KP: Health Deptt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health department Monday said that due to pragmatic steps and strict implementation of Corona SOPs the number of corona infection cases has declined from 15 percent to 7.8 percent in the province.

According to official data on corona cases, the rate of positive epidemic cases in the province has come down from 15 percent to 7.8 while the number of deaths from corona virus has also come down from 40 to 27 percent.

It said that the number of active cases in the province has come down from 14,500 to 9,727 and the number of patients admitted in hospitals has come down to 1,900 while 1431 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

It said that during the last 24 hours, 781 were being treated at HDU and 70 at ventilators.

More Stories From Pakistan

