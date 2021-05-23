Corona cases declining in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is witnessing a marked decline in corona cases, with the number of corona positive cases in the province coming down to 5.2 percent.

There are 600 patients in HDU, 150 patients in ICU and 47 patients on ventilators in different hospitals across the province.

The corona situation in Khyber Teaching Hospital, has 106 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted to 78 beds. The hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and currently 20 patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 39 patients being treated at HDU and 19 patients are being treated on low Oxygen. Two patients have been confirmed dead due to coronary heart disease with 6 more corona patients having been admitted on Sunday.