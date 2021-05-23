UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Cases Declining In KP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Corona cases declining in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is witnessing a marked decline in corona cases, with the number of corona positive cases in the province coming down to 5.2 percent.

There are 600 patients in HDU, 150 patients in ICU and 47 patients on ventilators in different hospitals across the province.

The corona situation in Khyber Teaching Hospital, has 106 beds for Corona patients and Corona patients are admitted to 78 beds. The hospital has 25 ventilators for Corona patients and currently 20 patients are in intensive care at the hospital in Peshawar.

There are currently 39 patients being treated at HDU and 19 patients are being treated on low Oxygen. Two patients have been confirmed dead due to coronary heart disease with 6 more corona patients having been admitted on Sunday.

Related Topics

Dead Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

51 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.