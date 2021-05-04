UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Corona Cases Drop To Lowest Level Of The Year In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Corona cases drop to lowest level of the year in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Corona positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have dropped to the lowest level of the year 8.7 percent from 10 percent due to government effective strategies and measures besides imposition of smart lockdown in the areas.

This was stated by an official of the Health Department in his daily briefing. He said, the rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dropped from 10% per day only to 8.7 percent. There was a decline witnessed on the HDU, ICU, and ventilator in the hospital, the health department official confirmed the rate of the positivity. The overall number of patients began to decline, he added.

About the hospital position for corona patients, he said that there were 204 beds allotted for corona patients in the Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar wherein 147 Corona patients were undergoing treatment and 57 beds were vacant in hospital.

The hospital allotted 38 ventilators for corona patients and a total of 29 Corona patients were undergoing treatment on ventilators with 9 ventilators were vacant in the hospital.

The health department officials said that the administration of the Lady Ready Hospital has 485 beds for Corona patients wherein a total 323 Corona patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital and 162 beds vacant.

He said 60 ventilators were reserved for corona patients, and a total of 28 such patients were on ventilators currently wherein 32 ventilators were vacant in the hospital. However, he said, 295 patients were in HDU.

About the position in Khyber Teaching Hospital, he said, the hospital has 106 beds for corona patients wherein such specific patients were being treated on 100 beds currently and 6 beds were vacant in the hospital. The hospital has 35 ventilators and currently one corona patient was being treated on a ventilator with 34 ventilators empty in the hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government

Recent Stories

Rapist gets all of his educational degrees cancell ..

21 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

55 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

55 minutes ago

Two swindlers arrested in police uniform in faisal ..

47 minutes ago

Thailand reports 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more ..

47 minutes ago

Spurious chilli factory unearthed, accused arreste ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.