Corona Cases, GGDC-1 Hayatabad Closed

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration here Saturday closed Government Girls Degree College, Hayatabad No: 1 after reports of positive corona cases.

In the wake of recently reported corona positive cases and recommendation made by the District Health Officer (DHO), the district administration directed to close the college for seven days with immediate effect. The DHO was directed to ensure complete vaccination of all persons connected to these institutions and ensure that COVID-19 positive cases are home quarantined.

The SHO, concerned police station was also directed to ensure that no in/out movement in the area.

The district administration has directed the DHO Peshawar to provide periodic medical assistance at the aforementioned locations.

At the time of re-opening of the said institutions, it was directed that only those faculty members, auxiliary staff and students age 12 and above shall be allowed who are duly vaccinated.

