Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Corona cases increasing,1,439 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The coronavirus cases are increasing in Punjab as 1,439 new cases were reported on Thursday while two deaths occurred.

According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 457,039 while the total number of deaths was recorded 13,090 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that five cases were reported in Attock, three in Bahawalnagar, five in Bahawalpur, one in Bhakkar, seven in Chakwal, one in Dera Ghazi Khan,29 in Faisalabad, nine in Gujranwala, two in Gujrat,one in Hafizabad, two in Jhelum, three in Kasur, two in Khanewal, one in Khoshab, two in Layyah, three in Mandi Bahauddin, 29 in Multan, two in Muzaffargarh,one in Nankana Sahib, one in Narowal, two in Okara, 144 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Rahimyar Khan, four in Sahiwal,12 in Sargodha,10 in Sheikhupura, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Vehari and 16 new cases were reported in Sialkot.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,300,058 tests so far while 431,240 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately regarding symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare departmenturged people.

