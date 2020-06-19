UrduPoint.com
Corona Cases: Lockdown Continues In Federal Capital's Four Sub-sectors

Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has continued taking all necessary measures to ensure success of lockdown in four sub-sectors of Federal capital to protect citizens from carrying Coronavirus in prevailing high-risk situation in these areas.

As the novel Coronaviurs (COVID-19) death toll in the city reached 90, the health authorities decided to seal four sub-sectors of federal capital to contain the spread amongst the citizens in specified areas.

According to official sources, as per data 441 persons were tested positive with COVID-19 in Sector I-8, and 427 in the sector I-10.

Earlier, sector G-9 was sealed after 430 cases were confirmed with the COVID-19 and the administration decided to lockdown two sub-sectors there as well.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat had stated that the decision was taken in response to the District Health Office's recommendation to seal G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with the sector's markiz, commonly known as Karachi Company.

Earlier, residents of all sub-sectors were given enough time to make the necessary arrangements and obtain essential items, while the administration also made arrangements during this lockdown period.

The DC had said that people would not be allowed to go out of their homes during the lockdown except to buy essentials, however medical stores and food outlets in the area would stay open during the lockdown.

All activities, including weddings, events and gatherings were not allowed in these areas during lockdown.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data, more cases have been reported in Islamabad in last 24 hours, taking the toll of the infected COVID-19 persons to 9,941 in the city. The number of recovered patients has reached 2,770 while total death toll registered so far in capital was 95.

More Stories From Pakistan

