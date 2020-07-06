(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi Monday directed to enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the rural areas as COVID-19 cases were increasing there day by day.

"Our rural areas were safe earlier but a number of corona patients have started diagnosing there which is an alarming situation," he said.

He urged the officers concerned including health officers to enforce the implementation of SOPs so that the virus could be contained.