Corona Cases Reduced, No Death Reported During Last 24 Hours In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:56 PM

For the first time since March 2020, no death from COVID-19 was reported during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said department of information and public relations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :For the first time since March 2020, no death from COVID-19 was reported during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said department of information and public relations.

It said that till August 9, a total 1231 deaths were reported from across the province, while out of 34755 cases 31691 got recovered however the active cases remained 1833.

Till August 10 some 63 new cases were reported while 79 got recovered and discharged from hospitals.

